Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 8/9-8/16
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Monday, August 12
Actor Greg Kinnear; actress Judy Greer; musical performance by Bazzi (n)
*Tuesday, August 13
Actor David Oyelowo; actor Alfie Allen (n)
*Wednesday, August 14
Actor Anthony Anderson; actor Jared Harris; stand-up comedy performance by Christian Finnegan (n)
*Thursday, August 15
Actor Michael Douglas; actor Will Forte; comedian/host Nicole Byer (n)
*Friday, August 16
Actor Mark Hamill; actor Bradley Whitford; musical performance by Lewis Capaldi (OAD: 6/10/19)
