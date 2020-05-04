Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 5/4-5/8
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Monday, May 4
Allison Janney; musical performance by 5 Seconds of Summer (n)
Tuesday, May 5
Alain de Botton; musical performance by Barry Manilow (n)
Wednesday, May 6
Beanie Feldstein; musical performance by Machine Gun Kelly with special guest Travis Barker (n)
*Thursday, May 7
Laura Linney; musical performance by Ellie Goulding (n)
Friday, May 8
Ellen Pompeo; Mike Colter; musical performance by Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine (OAD: 9/26/19)
