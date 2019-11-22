Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 11/22-11/28
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Friday, Nov. 22
Actress Allison Janney; TV personality Jonathan Van Ness; musical performance by Tom Walker (OAD: 10/2/19)
*Monday, Nov. 25
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis; actor Thomas Middleditch; musical performance by Pardison Fontaine feat. Offset (n)
*Tuesday, Nov. 26
Actress Kathy Bates; actor/comedian Billy Eichner (n)
*Wednesday, Nov. 27
Actress Evan Rachel Wood; actress Melissa Benoist; comedian Mike Birbiglia; musical performance by Bloc Party (n)
*Thursday, Nov. 28
Actress Ashley Tisdale; actor Taran Killam; musical performance by Cherry Glazerr and Reggie Watts (OAD: 9/25/19)
*Friday, Nov. 29
Actress Elizabeth Banks; actor David Tennant; musical performance by Billy Ray Cyrus (OAD: 5/22/19)
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, December 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, December 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULL on CBS - Monday, November 25, 2019
Friday, Nov. 22
Actress Allison Janney; TV personality Jonathan Van Ness; musical performance by Tom Walker (OAD: 10/2/19)
*Monday, Nov. 25
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis; actor Thomas Middleditch; musical performance by Pardison Fontaine feat. Offset (n)
*Tuesday, Nov. 26
Actress Kathy Bates; actor/comedian Billy Eichner (n)
*Wednesday, Nov. 27
Actress Evan Rachel Wood; actress Melissa Benoist; comedian Mike Birbiglia; musical performance by Bloc Party (n)
*Thursday, Nov. 28
Actress Ashley Tisdale; actor Taran Killam; musical performance by Cherry Glazerr and Reggie Watts (OAD: 9/25/19)
*Friday, Nov. 29
Actress Elizabeth Banks; actor David Tennant; musical performance by Billy Ray Cyrus (OAD: 5/22/19)