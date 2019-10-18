Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 10/18-10/25
Friday, Oct. 18
Actor Orlando Bloom; actress Yvonne Strahovski; musical performance by O-Town (OAD: 9/5/19)
Monday, Oct. 21
Actor Paul Rudd; actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj; musical performance by Anthony Ramos (n)
*Tuesday, Oct. 22
Actor Joel Edgerton; singer Harry Connick Jr.; musical performance by Noah Cyrus (n)
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Actress/author Demi Moore; actress Maggie Gyllenhaal; stand-up comedy performance by Jay Larson (n)
Thursday, Oct. 24
Actor/director Edward Norton; actor/singer Leslie Odom Jr.; musical performance by Leslie Odom Jr. (n)
*Friday, Oct. 25
Actress Kirsten Dunst; actor Billy Porter; stand-up comedy performance by Andrew Orolfo (OAD: 9/18/19)
