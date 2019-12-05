Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 12/5-12/13

Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.

: ANNA FARIS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/25/19

SNOOP DOG plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 11/28/19

TONY SHALOUB and NE-YO plus signature segments, games and sketches.

TOM LENNON and AISLING BEA plus signature segments, games and sketches.

JOHN LEGEND plus signature segments, games and sketches.

DEEPAK CHOPRA plus signature segments, games and sketches.

JOHN CENA and BINDI IRWIN plus signature segments, games and sketches.

These listings are subject to change.





