Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 10/28-11/1





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments."A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.TRACEE ELLIS ROSS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/18/19JIM GAFFIGAN and ANTONI POROWSKI plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/26/19CHELSEA HANDLER plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/19/19: ANNA FARIS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/25/19NATALIE PORTMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/8/19These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions