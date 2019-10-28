Scoop: Upcoming Guests on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH, 10/28-11/1
Set to air at 1:35 a.m. and debuting September 16, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.
"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel will co-executive produce.
**Monday, October 28: TRACEE ELLIS ROSS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/18/19
**Tuesday, October 29: JIM GAFFIGAN and ANTONI POROWSKI plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/26/19
** Wednesday, October 30: CHELSEA HANDLER plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/19/19
** Thursday, October 31: ANNA FARIS plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 9/25/19
** Friday, November 1: NATALIE PORTMAN plus signature segments, games and sketches. OAD 10/8/19
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
