Chanticleer Shakespeare Company and Fresno Philharmonic Announce Partnership for THE TEMPEST

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Chanticleer Shakespeare Company announced a special artistic partnership with the Fresno Philharmonic for its upcoming production of The Tempest, opening April 24, 2026 at the historic Warnors Theatre for an extremely limited engagement through May 3, 2026.

The partnership brings live orchestral performance into the world of Shakespeare's mystical island through music written and arranged by London-based composers Daisy Coole and Tom Nettleship of TwoTwentyTwo. The compositions blend contemporary composition with cinematic sensibilities, underscoring the play's moments of magic, intrigue, and reconciliation while deepening the immersive atmosphere of the play.

"Shakespeare's verse already sings," said Artistic Director Blake Ellis. "As a director, I'm thrilled to see the musicians of the Fresno Philharmonic and the brilliant compositions of TwoTwentyTwo bring that poetry to life on our stage in a way the Valley has never experienced before."

Stephen Wilson, President & CEO of the Fresno Philharmonic, emphasized the shared vision behind the collaboration. "The Fresno Philharmonic is excited to partner with Chanticleer Shakespeare Company to provide live music for their production of The Tempest. As Fresno's professional symphony orchestra, we are highly aligned with Chanticleer's mission of presenting professional classical theater in Fresno. Through this collaboration we hope to expand the reach of both of our organizations and strengthen the performing arts in Fresno."

"The Fresno Philharmonic's collaboration with Chanticleer Shakespeare Company sends a powerful signal that Fresno's arts organizations can do so much more when they work together," added Music Director Rei Hotoda.

Composer Daisy Coole of TwoTwentyTwo spoke to the creative possibilities of the project. "Collaborating on The Tempest with the Chanticleer Shakespeare Company is a wonderful opportunity to bring our cinematic perspective to theatre. Film scoring usually happens in a studio far from the audience, so being part of the magic of live theatre and writing music for live musicians from the Fresno Philharmonic brings a completely different energy to the composition process."

The Tempest opens April 24, 2026 and runs through May 3, 2026 at the Warnors Theatre in downtown Fresno. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster or by visiting chanticleershakes.com.