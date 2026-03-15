Light Opera of New Jersey Appoints David Nussenbaum as New General Manager

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Light Opera of New Jersey is appointing David Nussenbaum as General Manager, a new role that reflects the organization's accelerating growth and deepening commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement.

Nussenbaum joins Artistic Director Jason Tramm to lead the company's expanding operations, with both reporting to the Board of Trustees.

LONJ has experienced significant growth in recent seasons, broadening its programming, deepening community partnerships, and building an increasingly loyal audience across New Jersey. The addition of a dedicated General Manager marks a strategic step forward in LONJ's evolution from a premier regional company to a thriving institution with statewide impact.

"LONJ was founded on the belief that world-class opera and musical theater belong in every community, and we have spent years proving that right here in New Jersey," said William Corson, Board Chair and Founder. "With our growth has come the need for exceptional leadership at every level. David brings the operational expertise and the genuine love of this art form that will help carry LONJ into its next era. I couldn't be more excited about what lies ahead."

Nussenbaum brings decades of leadership experience in both the private and nonprofit sectors. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the Ridgewood Symphony and Executive Director of the Bronx Arts Ensemble - organizations with strong track records in musical performance and education. He is also an avocational musician with a deep and lifelong passion for opera.

"I am thrilled to join the LONJ family at such a dynamic moment in the company's history," said Nussenbaum. "Opera and musical theater are the most complex and rewarding of art forms, and LONJ pursues them with a level of ambition and heart that is truly special. I look forward to working alongside Jason, and the entire team as we build on that momentum - audiences can look forward to some exciting productions and community initiatives in the coming seasons."

"David's appointment is a tremendous asset for LONJ and for our audiences," said Jason Tramm, Artistic Director. "The work we do on stage is only possible because of the strength of the organization behind it. Having a General Manager of David's caliber and passion means we can dream bigger - and execute at the highest level. I'm excited for what we'll build together."

Nussenbaum will work closely with a talented operations team that has been central to LONJ's growth. Denise Szabo, Operations Manager, has been instrumental in supporting the company's day-to-day functions, and Scott Harkey, Development Director, has played a key role in building the donor relationships and funding base that fuel LONJ's expanding programming. Susan Speidel was recently added as Youth in Arts Director to broaden exposure of our youth to classic vocal art forms. Together with Tramm and Nussenbaum, they form the core of a leadership team focused on scaling LONJ's reach while maintaining the quality and intimacy the company is known for.