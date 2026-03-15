Theatre 40 to Present THE TEN TOMBS OF DR. STYLES Staged Reading on March 23

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Theatre 40 will present a staged reading of the mystery/comedy The Ten Tombs of Dr. Styles on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 7 p.m.

The staged reading is written by Frank Semerano and directed by Christopher Franciosa.

What Secrets Lie Within the Ten Tombs? Horton Sumner Malden is an Egyptologist tasked with unraveling the mysterious discoveries of his late colleague and former instructor, Dr. Winston Styles, who died under bizarre circumstances in Egypt while searching for the treasure of the Ten Tombs. Complicating Horton's endeavors to solve a riddle are four strangers: a corrupt politician, a humorless nurse, an inept housekeeper, and a fading seer anxious to recapture past glories. They all had ties to the late doctor and show up at his residence atop an isolated mountain and offer clues as they continue to prod Horton on his quest. When the strangers suffer equally curious deaths, Horton slowly changes his attitude about curses, and attempts to keep Penny, his betrothed, safe from succumbing to a similar fate. Only after Horton solves the riddle of the Ten Tombs, will he discover the ultimate betrayal based on sheer envy and find his only ally lies in the supernatural.

The cast includes Isabella DiBernardino, Matt Landig, Christine Joelle, Grinell Morris, Nakasha Norwood, Lilli Passero, David Hunt Stafford, and Kristin Towers-Rowles.

The reading will be at Theatre 40, in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212. This is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Ample free underground parking can be accessed via a driveway at the intersection of Moreno and Durant Drives.