Check out the upcoming guests here:

Tuesday, July 23 -Actress Eva Longoria; actor Thomas Lennon (n)

Wednesday, July 24 -Actress Sutton Foster; actor Eddie Izzard; stand-up comedy performance by Dave Ross (n)

Thursday, July 25 -Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key; actor Terry Crews; magic from Joshua Jay (n)

*Friday, July 26 -Actress Christina Applegate; actor Kenneth Branagh (OAD: 5/8/19)

*Monday, July 29 -Actor Jeff Goldblum; musical performance by Bishop Briggs (n)

*Tuesday, July 30 -Singer-songwriter John Legend; musical performance by Hollywood Vampires (n)

*Wednesday, July 31 -Actress Patricia Arquette; actor Michael Peña (n)

*Thursday, August 1 - Actor Jamie Bell; musical performance by The Bird and the Bee





