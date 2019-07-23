Scoop: NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 7/22-8/11

NBC SATAMTIME SCHEDULE as of: 07/22/2019 Monday July 22, 2019 - Sunday August 11, 2019:

"VETS SAVING PETS"

"THE INVESTIGATOR (VSP125)"

REPEAT

08/03/2019 (09:00AM - 09:30AM) (Saturday) : V.E.C. is in for a mouthful when Elvira the alligator is brought in with restricted jaw mobility. Swallowed coins could be giving Elvira toxicity, but it's up to Dr. Sharon French and the rest of the team to solve the issue while Elvira is sedated. Then, Dr. Brendon Ringwood needs to surgically repair the knee of a Lhatese named Gizmo to prevent arthritis from setting in in the future. Later, Tandi the Golden Retriever seeks sweet relief from her itchy skin. Dr. Stephen Waisglass is clued into a likely culprit after taking some skin samples.

"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"

"BACK ON TRACK (HOC314)"

08/03/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : In today's episode, we meet the president of Sonoma Raceway, Steve Page, who sprung into action after forest fires devastated Sonoma County. Steve used his resources and influence to not only rebuild the Sonoma Raceway, but to help put the community back on track. Then, Mackenzie McRee's setback took years to overcome, as scoliosis kept her from everyday activities, not to mention golf. With hard work, Mackenzie was able to overcome what hurt her most and rise above the bullying she received for her scoliosis to find solace on the golf course. Then, we hit the ice with Olympic gold medalists Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux. The Lamoureux twins are not only leaders on the U.S. Olympic Women's Hockey Team, but also leaders for gender equality in sports. After boycotting the International Ice Hockey Federation in 2017, the Lamoureux twins not only won an Olympic Gold Medal for the U.S., they took a huge step for women's rights in every sport. Plus, from a young age, Joanne Reid knew she wanted to be one of her country's next big sprinting superstars. Along the way, the 16-year-old has had plenty of national heroes to look up to.

TV-G

"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"

"FUN FIRSTS IN BARBADOS (VJG318)"

REPEAT

08/03/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh makes his first voyage to Barbados, which celebrates its diverse Caribbean culture mixed with over 300 years of British rule and traditions. At a beach on Carlisle Bay in historic Bridgetown, Josh meets a local diver who explains a tradition unique to Barbados: thoroughbred racehorses led to the sea for a morning therapeutic swim. Next, Josh takes a food tour with a local historian and foodie to learn all about the complex Barbadian cuisine, which is a combination of British and Caribbean flavors. Its dishes are known to be spicy, but not necessarily super-hot spicy. Cricket is the national sport, and Josh is excited to visit a legendary cricket club where he meets with a coach to learn all about the game and test his skills with a ball and bat. After suiting up, he gives it a try and gains a new appreciation for the difficulty of the sport. Finally, Josh goes for a snorkeling adventure in a location known to be a habitat for sea turtles. Not only does Josh get to swim with one, he gets to observe other sea life in the clear, turquoise waters of the Caribbean.

TV-G

"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"

"JAPAN (EDD113)"

REPEAT

08/03/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer explores Japan's islands. On Honshu in Jigokudani, also known as "Hell's Valley," the Japanese macaques, or snow monkeys, take advantage of the hot springs, or onsens. Later, the Ainu people appreciate nature and the red-crowned crane. Meanwhile, the rare "wolf deer," or Japanese serow, forages for food. In the island center, usho fishing with cormorants in the Nagara River ensues during summer. On the coast, Japanese macaques and sea slaters make use of their surroundings.

"THE CHAMPION WITHIN"

"RECOVERY PERFORMANCE (HOC315)"

REPEAT

08/10/2019 (09:30AM - 10:00AM) (Saturday) : Today, we become part of a peloton with John Degenkolb, one of the most inspiring cyclists in the Tour de France. As an underdog who trained harder than anyone to get a spot in the Tour de France, he suffered a serious injury that would have left most athletes dejected and on the side lines - but not John, who was determined to get back in the race. His determination sent waves back to his home in Houston, Texas, where he raised enough funds to rebuild the track he grew up racing on after it was devastated by a hurricane. Then, we hit the stables, where a family has dedicated their lives to horse training and racing. Uriah St. Lewis and his family work hard together to get their horses ready for the biggest races, and their hard work eventually won a Grade 1 title after 30 years of training horses. Plus, Greenbrier County was devastated by a flood that left many homes, businesses and lives destroyed. But the resilience of the county, with the help of the famous Greenbrier Golf Club, saved the lives of many and helped Greenbrier County get back on course.

TV-G

"THE VOYAGER WITH JOSH GARCIA"

"SANDS OF TIME (VJG319)"

REPEAT

08/10/2019 (10:00AM - 10:30AM) (Saturday) : Josh arrives in the port city of Aqaba, Jordan, where he can see the countries of Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia from the coast. Though virtually landlocked, Jordan has 17 miles of coastline that attracts divers from all over the world because of coral reefs and other sea life that thrive off its beaches. To learn more about coral reefs and Jordan's conservation efforts, Josh meets with a local conservationist who takes him on a dive in the Red Sea. Next, Josh heads north to Wadi Rum, a protected desert wilderness of red sand dunes and granite rock formations. There, Josh meets with a member of a Bedouin tribe who shows him how to prepare Jordan's national dish, mansaf, and instructs him on the proper way to eat it. Finally, Josh visits the ancient Nabatean capital city of Petra. Built over 2,000 years ago, Petra is considered one of the most famous and important archaeological sites in the world, a spectacular marvel of Jordan's ancient ingenuity and place in world history.

TV-G

"EARTH ODYSSEY WITH DYLAN DREYER"

"MOTHER KNOWS BEST (EDD114)"

REPEAT

08/10/2019 (10:30AM - 11:00AM) (Saturday) : Dylan Dreyer takes viewers through the motherhood experience from Vietnam to the Caribbean. On the biodiverse Indochinese peninsula, gibbons and langurs are nurturing. Later, in the Caribbean, leatherback sea turtles set their babies up for success. Meanwhile, lion-tailed macaques in the Ghats mountains of India and macaques in China aren't so different. In Sri Lanka, elephants are long associated with nurturing their young, while in the Galapagos, sea lions show theirs how to relax.

"CONSUMER 101"

"GET CONNECTED (CNR119)"

REPEAT

08/10/2019 (11:00AM - 11:30AM) (Saturday) : Host Jack Rico learns how to safely anchor furniture to prevent it from tipping over and injuring a child. Then, a Consumer Reports expert shows us how to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and ticks. And, fed up with a slow Internet connection, Jack searches for a better Wi-Fi connection.

"NATURALLY, DANNY SEO"

"ICE CREAM INNOVATION (NDS319)"

REPEAT

08/10/2019 (11:30AM - 12:00PM) (Saturday) : Danny Seo visits an ice cream shop in Portland, Oregon, where innovative flavors create dairy-free treats that taste like the real deal; spices up twice-baked sweet potatoes with jalapeños, yogurt and pomegranate; creates candy-filled DIY piñatas; and offers alternatives to landfill-clogging plastic straws.

TV-G

"VETS SAVING PETS"

"NERVE-WRACKING (VSP126)"

REPEAT

08/10/2019 (12:00PM - 12:30PM) (Saturday) : Lucky to be alive after an unfortunate car accident, Oreo the cat is presented to Dr. Sharon French to see if she can repair the host of issues in his mouth and jaw and restore the feline to normal life. Later, Dr. Debbie James finds herself faced with two dogs that both have mysterious neurological issues. The first, Lulu the Bulldog, exhibits a head-bobbing disorder that seems to be common among the Bulldog breed. Then, a senior pooch named Cedric stumbles and scuffs his paws while walking. Will Dr. James' neurological tests assist in narrowing down the potential problems?





