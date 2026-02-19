Review: JOHN & JEN at Theater Spielraum

Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond.
Back to the Theater Spielraum and back to another Edition of Robert G. Neumayr doing an Off-Musical. You should always be careful what you wish for, but sometimes it’s a good thing to get your wish granted. If you are a regular reader, you should know by now, otherwise click here to find out.
John and Jen, a story about a sister and brother, a mother and son. Between them: the Vietnam War, the hippie movement, growing up in a loveless home, the search for one’s true self, and the unwavering determination to do things differently — and, of course, better. Family conflicts are intertwined with American history, spanning from the late 1950s to the 1990s.
What a Gem!
Back from her Baby Break is Denise Jastraunig, starring as Jen, accompanied by Lukas Müller as John. Guarded by three bookshelves (aka On Stage Quick Change areas), Jastraunig and Müller are able to create this little something, you don’t have any words for. In this intimate setting, both perform without microphones or other tech gadgets, with natural simplicity and honesty. Neumayr paved the way for his actors, allowing them to dive deep into the rollercoaster of emotions. Supported by piano, cello, and percussion, the story evolves to a (rather) personal journey through the different stages of life.
Theatre educates, theatre teaches, and, with JOHN & JEN Neumayr, taught us the importance of forgiveness and of telling your beloved ones how much you adore them, even after an argument, because you never know, this goodbye might be your last one. When Jen lost her beloved brother, she gave all her love to her son, named after the deceased, John. Love is amazing, love is everything, but sometimes, love can be restricted, and Jen’s love for her son got in that very direction, a rare moment in the Theater Spielraum, better prepare your handkerchiefs, they might be needed.
Neumayr did it again, he brought another Off-Musical to life (this time with loads of costumes, kudos to the Costume DesignerAnna Pollack for this awfully authentic 80’s look, no one ever’s gonna wear voluntarily) with authenticity, charm, and loads of heart. Jastraunig and Müller work perfectly together, as sister and brother, and as mother and son, an honestly heartwarming performance. This is a must-see, not just for Musical Theatre geeks. We are curious about what Neumayr has in mind, as we are sure there will be another interesting project in his top drawer.