ALICE IN WONDERLAND, THE NUTCRACKER And More Set for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced the company's exciting 2026-2027 season, titled “Escape Into Wonder.” The season lineup, featuring four full-length story ballets and one mixed-repertoire program, includes family-friendly productions, world premieres and works by acclaimed choreographers.

The five-program season runs October 2026 through May 2027, and includes Giselle with the PBT Orchestra, The Nutcracker, Alice in Wonderland, Spring Mix: World Premieres and The Sleeping Beauty with the PBT Orchestra.

“I am absolutely thrilled to invite Pittsburgh audiences to ‘Escape into Wonder' with PBT for our magnificent 2026-27 season,” said Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director, Adam W. McKinney. “I know that audiences will love the diverse collection of works I have selected for next season. We will have everything from family-friendly fairytale ballets and beloved audience favorites to breathtaking world premieres.”

2026-2027 PBT SEASON LINEUP



GISELLE with the PBT ORCHESTRA

October 23-25, 2026

Benedum Center

Witness a love that defies death

PBT's season begins with one of classical ballet's quintessential masterpieces, Giselle. The ghostly ballet tells the tragic, romantic story of a young peasant girl who dies of a broken heart. This luminous tale of love, betrayal, and forgiveness is brought to life through ethereal Romantic-style ballet, intense drama and profound emotional depth. With Adolphe Adam's hauntingly beautiful score performed live by the PBT Orchestra, Giselle is a timeless story about how love transcends death that audiences will carry with them long after the curtain closes.

Choreography: Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, with later revisions by Marius Petipa

New staging by Adam W. McKinney

Music: Adolphe Adam

THE NUTCRACKER

December 4-27, 2026

Benedum Center

Celebrate a grand finale!

Terrence S. Orr's beloved version of The Nutcracker returns for its final year, inviting Pittsburgh audiences to gather one last time around this treasured holiday tradition. The Nutcracker overflows with warmth, nostalgia and theatrical magic. As we prepare for an all-new production in 2027, this fond farewell honors a sparkling world that has lived in the city's heart for more than twenty years.

Set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, Orr's The Nutcracker whisks audiences into an unforgettable adventure with Marie and the Nutcracker Prince as they journey through swirling snow and into the Land of Enchantment, where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and hundreds of colorful characters, all brought to life with amazing dancing and an iconic Tchaikovsky score.

Concept & Choreography: Terrence S. Orr

Music: P.I. Tchaikovsky

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - World Premiere Choreography!

February 12-21, 2027

Benedum Center

Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice!

Don't be late! Pittsburgh audiences are invited to join Alice as she falls into a whimsical wonderland where the unexpected awaits around every corner. Based on the beloved Lewis Carroll books, Alice in Wonderland comes to life as an extraordinary adventure featuring visually dazzling sets, curious characters, vivid costumes and magical moments. The ballet includes familiar characters, such as the eccentric Mad Hatter, the evil Queen of Hearts and the mysterious White Rabbit. Alice in Wonderland will entertain the whole family with an unforgettable escape into a world where imagination knows no bounds.

Choreography: World premiere choreography by André Santos

Music: P.I. Tchaikovsky





SPRING MIX: WORLD PREMIERES

April 9-11, 2027

August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Discover What's Next in Dance!

Spring Mix: World Premieres is an exciting all-premiere mixed repertory program featuring the works of award-winning choreographer Omar Román de Jesús and all-new creations by three PBT company artists. The dynamic production showcases contemporary ballet and dance in all its variety and vitality, highlighting striking contrasts, fresh perspectives and bold movement.

Choreography: Omar Román de Jesús and PBT Artists to be announced

THE SLEEPING BEAUTY with the PBT ORCHESTRA

May 7-9, 2027

Benedum Center

Awaken to a Beloved Fairy Tale!

Enter a radiant kingdom where destiny gracefully unfolds and true love triumphs with a single kiss. The Sleeping Beauty enchants with immaculate choreography and fairytale charm. Audiences will delight in the lavish staging, gorgeous costumes, exquisite dancing and Tchaikovsky's glorious score, performed live by the PBT Orchestra. The ballet comes to life with delightful dances by Princess Aurora and Prince Désiré, six good fairies, the vengeful Carabosse and storybook characters including Puss ‘n Boots, the White Cat and Bluebird and Princess Florine. PBT invites audiences to step into this storybook classic that's a dream for audiences of every age.

Choreography: Marius Petipa

New staging by Adam W. McKinney

Music: P.I. Tchaikovsky

Subscriptions & Ticket Information

2026-27 season subscriptions, available in packages of 5,4 and 3 ballets, start at $82.50. Packages are on sale now at pbt.org/subscribe or by calling 412-454-9107. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits, including first access to the best seats and 20% savings over single tickets. Children ages 3 to 17 receive 50% savings on regular subscription package pricing. Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.

Single tickets to individual performances will go on sale in August 2026, with the date to be announced.