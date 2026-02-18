OUR HERO, BALTHAZAR Sets Spring Theatrical Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Our Hero, Balthazar will receive a North American theatrical release beginning March 27 in New York at Regal Union Square, followed by a Los Angeles opening on April 3 at Alamo Drafthouse Downtown LA, with additional cities to follow.

The comedy-drama tells the story of a wealthy New York City teenager who, eager to impress his activist crush, follows an online connection to Texas where he believes he can stop an act of extreme violence. Led by Asa Butterfield, the film also stars Jaeden Martell, Chris Bauer, Jennifer Ehle, Anna Baryshnikov, Noah Centineo, Becky Ann Baker, Avan Jogia and Pippa Knowles.

Producer Oscar Boyson (UNCUT GEMS, GOOD TIME, FRANCES HA) makes his directorial debut from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ricky Camilleri. The film is produced by Boyson and Camilleri alongside Jon Wroblewski, David Duque-Estrada, Miles Skinner, Jaeden Martell and Alex Hughes. Executive Producers include Scott Aharoni, Sinan Eczasibasi, Metin Alihan Yalcindag, Riccardo Maddalosso, Eugene Kotlyarenko, Noah Centineo, Enzo Marc, Blaine Kern III and Peter Gold, along with Anna-Nora Bernstein, Nicholas Erickson, DJ Jiang, Nathan Wing and Del Eswar.

The film was produced by Oh Boy, Spacemaker Productions and Curious Gremlin, in association with Arkhum, Roosevelt Film Labs, Hypothesis, Giant Leap Media and Bureau Unknown. Picturehouse and WG Pictures have partnered on the North American distribution of the film.

Watch the trailer here: