Video: Whitney Leavitt Returns for Season 4 of THE SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES

Whitney Leavitt, currently starring in Broadway's Chicago, is back for Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Hulu has just released the trailer for the new season, which picks up with Leavitt as she enters DANCING WITH THE STARS as a contestant. The reality series returns on March 12 on Hulu.

Season 4 follows the #MomTok stars, whose sisterhood faces the forces of their expanding fame. When Taylor is announced as The Bachelorette, and Jen and Whitney head to“Dancing with the Stars, competition creates chaos, temptations arise, and tradition turns upside down. Up against unraveling marriages, personal demons, and family secrets, they must choose to lean on each other or face their fates untethered and alone on the world’s stage.

The series stars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda Hope and Whitney Leavitt. The series is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers are Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, and Dan Cerny at Jeff Jenkins Productions.

It was just announced that Leavitt has extended her run as Roxie Hart in Chicago, now starring in the production through April 5. She made her Broadway debut in the show in February and was recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.