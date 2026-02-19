Lifeline Theatre To Present LOKI - THE END OF THE WORLD TOUR Rock Musical World Premiere

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lifeline Theatre today announced the cast and crew of its upcoming rock musical world premiere, LOKI - THE END OF THE WORLD TOUR, with music and lyrics by George Howe, book by ensemble member Christina Calvit, developed with and directed by ensemble member Heather Currie, running May 3 - June 14, 2026 (previews April 24 - May 2) on the Rogers Park Theatre's stage at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave.

Welcome to the greatest rock ‘n' roll show not on Earth! LOKI arrives at Asgard, bringing chaos, comedy, and three monstrous (maybe) children. LOKI tangles with Odin, Thor, and the mysterious Freya; each with their own agenda; their own secrets—but all paths lead to one eternal question: In an us vs. them world, can we envision a new mythology?

“After many years of work and even more years of hoping, getting to premiere LOKI - THE END OF THE WORLD TOUR at Lifeline Theatre truly feels like a homecoming,” said playwright Christina Calvit. “This is a company that believes in bold literary adaptation, and this piece lets us blow the doors off mythology in the most thrilling way.”

“The story may be hundreds of years old, but it plays like a warning for our time,” added composer George Howe. “At its heart, it's a riotous rock spectacle. But underneath the glitter and gods, it's an exploration of how power corrupts, how fear divides us, and whether we're brave enough to imagine a new mythology.”

The production features Jack Chylinski as the god Loki, with Scott Danielson (Odin), Janelle Sanabria (Freya), Peter Gertas (Baldur), Keenan Odenkirk (Thor), Kate McQuillan (Sigyn), Grace Reidenauer (Hel), Anthony Kayer (Fenris), Avery Thompson (Middy), Kelan Smith (Norn 1), Kara Olander (Norn 2), and Alek Boggio (Norn 3). Understudies are Mack Alexander, Jake Elkins, Felicia Niebel, Annalie Ciolino, and Travis Shanahan.

The production team includes George Howe (Composer / Lyricist / Music Director), Christina Calvit (Playwright), Heather Currie (Director), Kelan Smith (Co-Music Director), Lindsay Mummert (Scenic Designer), Saskia Bakker (Props Designer), G. Max Maxin IV (Lighting Designer), Aly Amidei (Costume Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Sheryl Williams (Fight Choreographer), Devin Meseke (Production Manager), Erin Galvin (Stage Manager), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director), and Avery Spellmeyer (Lighting Supervisor).