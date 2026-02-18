Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the New Episode of TRACKER

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





CBS has released a sneak peek clip from the next episode of Tracker, the drama series led by Justin Harley and Fiona Rene. Titled "The Fallout", the episode debuts on the network on Sunday, March 1 at 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, and streams on Paramount+.

The episode picks up with Colter, who, injured and framed for a string of murders, is cut off from Reenie and Randy. He must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur.

Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

In the Season 2 finale, Colter wrestled with hard truths about his family’s history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview this season and focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards.

Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson and Alex Katsnelson serve as executive producers. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver. The third season premiered on CBS last October.

Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS