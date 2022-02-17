Scoop: JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER on FOX - Thursday, February 24, 2022
JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER airing Thursday, Feb.24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Charlotte, NC and Gallatin, MO, get some special visitors - the final six ladies! Now that the men have met the ladies' families, the women will have the chance to meet Kurt and Steven's loved ones and uncover some more clues about the men. Will these protective parents blow their sons' million-dollar secret?! Tune in to find out in the all-new "Meet the Joes' Families..." episode of JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER airing Thursday, Feb.24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Two Joes are better than one...but which is a millionaire? FOX is putting a fresh twist on one of the most watched dating shows in reality history with JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER. From FOX Alternative Entertainment and produced by SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions ("Jersey Shore," "Paradise Hotel," "Peace of Mind with Taraji"), JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER is a new take on the original JOE MILLIONAIRE dating series that took the world by storm in 2003. The new series features two incredible single men...with one HUGE difference. One's a multi-millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.
Eighteen women will date both men, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important...Love or Money?
JOE MILLIONAIRE: FOR RICHER OR POORER comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and is executive-produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Sarah Howell ("Jersey Shore Family Vacation," "Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny").
Watch a clip from the episode here:
