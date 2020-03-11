Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, April 2, 2020
"The V-Word" - When Andi's doctor advises her to stop taking birth control pills, Adam and Andi disagree on an alternate option, on the season four premiere of MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, April 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe award winner Matt LeBlanc as an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.
Caught between his cell phone addicted children, his self-assured wife, Andi, and his opinionated, politically incorrect father, Joe, Adam struggles to balance doing what he wants with doing what's expected of him. He manages all of this while running a family owned construction business with his laid-back, quirky brother Don and unlikely friend, Lowell.
In this People's Choice Award-winning comedy, Adam navigates these complicated waters and always finds a way to save the day.
