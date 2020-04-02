Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of IN THE DARK on THE CW - Thursday, April 16, 2020
IN IT TOGETHER - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Rich Sommer), but Nia's (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action. Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia's crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process. Also starring Keston John. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#201). Original airdate 4/16/2020.
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for casual sex. She also happens to be blind. She spends the majority of her time in a one block radius that includes her apartment, a local bar, and a convenience store where she buys tampons and candy bars. Murphy lives with her roommate Jess (Brooke Markham) and her guide dog Pretzel, whom she reluctantly has come to love.
Her closest friend is a teenager named Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) who she befriends after he saved her from a violent mugging. But her life comes crashing down when she stumbles upon what she's sure is his lifeless body in the alley outside her apartment. But by the time the police arrive, there is no body to be found, leaving everyone around Murphy to question her. But Murphy is determined to find the truth, which opens up her world far beyond the comforts of her block.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Zoolander"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX (pilot only).
Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is a hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for casual sex. She also happens to be blind. She spends the majority of her time in a one block radius that includes her apartment, a local bar, and a convenience store where she buys tampons and candy bars. Murphy lives with her roommate Jess (Brooke Markham) and her guide dog Pretzel, whom she reluctantly has come to love.
Her closest friend is a teenager named Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana) who she befriends after he saved her from a violent mugging. But her life comes crashing down when she stumbles upon what she's sure is his lifeless body in the alley outside her apartment. But by the time the police arrive, there is no body to be found, leaving everyone around Murphy to question her. But Murphy is determined to find the truth, which opens up her world far beyond the comforts of her block.
IN THE DARK is from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, with executive producers Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller ("Zoolander"), Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter ("The Big Sick") and Emily FOX (pilot only).