Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of BULL on CBS - Monday, May 13, 2019
"Pillar of Salt" - Bull works to convince a jury that an alleged murder was actually a tragic accident when TAC represents a woman charged with her 3-year-old stepdaughter's death. Also, Benny gives Bull some surprising news regarding Isabella (Yara Martinez), Benny's sister and Bull's ex-wife, on the third season finale of BULL, Monday, May 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.
Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a stylist and former all-American lineman who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.
