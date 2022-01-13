Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT on ABC - Thursday, January 20, 2022

pixeltracker

The finale airs 8:00-10:31 p.m

Jan. 13, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT on ABC - Thursday, January 20, 2022 "Mothers and Sons" - The two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom. (TV-MA, LV)

"The Last Word" - After the verdict is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins - and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett's legacy. (TV-MA, LV)

"Women of the Movement" tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Watch the series trailer here:
Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT on ABC - Thursday, January 20, 2022
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

From This Author TV Scoop