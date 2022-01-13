Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT on ABC - Thursday, January 20, 2022

"Mothers and Sons" - The two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom. (TV-MA, LV)

"The Last Word" - After the verdict is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins - and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett's legacy. (TV-MA, LV)

"Women of the Movement" tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risks her life to find justice after her son Emmett is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett's murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chooses to bear her pain on the world stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Watch the series trailer here: