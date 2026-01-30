Minnesota Orchestra Dedicates Weekend Concerts to Alex Pretti and Renee Good

The Minnesota Orchestra has announced a program update for its concerts this weekend, dedicating the performances to the memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

In light of recent events in the community, the orchestra will open the program with the Adagietto from Mahler’s Symphony No. 5, replacing The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas. In a statement, the orchestra said the piece is offered in memorial and shared with audiences “on a program that explores the resilience of finding ‘songs to sing’ amidst tragedy and seeking hope in darkness.”

The performances will be streamed free of charge on the orchestra’s YouTube channel and broadcast live on TPT - Twin Cities PBS. The broadcast and stream will begin at 8 p.m. Central Time.

The weekend’s concerts are intended to bring the community together through music while honoring the lives of Pretti and Good and reflecting on themes of remembrance, resilience, and hope.