Listen: Melissa Errico Releases New American Songbook Album 'I Can Dream, Can’t I?'

Tony Award–nominated Broadway actress, singer, and author Melissa Errico has released her new American Songbook album, I Can Dream, Can’t I?, now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The new album offers a modern perspective on songs from the thirties, forties, fifties, sixties, and seventies reimagined through Errico. Accompanied by Tedd Firth on piano, I Can Dream Can’t I? is described as "a collection of standards that are not standard," with songs written by Frank Loesser, Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee, Van Heusen, Rodgers & Hart, Jerome Kern, Sammy Fain, Dave Frishberg, Dori Caymmi, and Joni Mitchell.

Listen to it here:

This winter, Errico is set for a myriad of shows and engagements. First up, she sings the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, February 1, when the New York Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers. The following week, she appears at John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, N,Y on February 9, chatting with award-winning composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman about his new memoir Never Mind the Happy.

On February 13-15, she returns to Birdland Jazz Club in New York City for her fourth sold-out Valentine’s run with “Lost in His Arms,” bringing various songs from I Can Dream, Can’t I? to life. In March, she’ll return to Sondheim in the City and The Streisand Effect—with Barbra Streisand’s band. To purchase tickets, visit here.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, she dropped “Both Sides Now,” the Listen Here EP, and “Like A Lover” as part of the rollout at the end of last year. Earlier album previews also included the three-track bundle — “But Beautiful,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and “Remind Me,” the dazzling first single “When In Rome (I Do As The Romans Do)”and her two-song bundle “I Can Dream, Can’t I?” / “I Didn’t Know About You,” of which Riff Magazine declared, “Errico’s rich voice is perfect for this sweet, jazzy song.”

In 2025, Errico made her London concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall with Sondheim in the City Live!, earning a standing ovation, joined Alec Baldwin for a performance in East Hampton, NY, during The Fitzgeralds: A Reading with Music, and debuted her new live project, The Streisand Effect, in both Long Beach, CA and New York, NY. See all tour dates and ticket links HERE.

I Can Dream Can’t I? Tracklist

1. When In Rome (I Do As The Romans Do)

(In the Name of Love, 1964)

Music by Cy Coleman, Lyrics by Carolyn Leigh

2. I Can Dream, Can’t I?

(Right This Way, 1937)

Music by Sammy Fain, Lyrics by Irving Kahal

3. I Didn’t Know About You

(1944)

Music by Duke Ellington, Lyrics by Bob Russell

4. There’ll Be Another Spring

(Beauty and the Beat, 1959)

Music & Lyrics by Peggy Lee, Contributions: Hubie Wheeler

5. But Beautiful

(The Road to Rio, 1947)

Music by James Van Heusen, Lyrics by Johnny Burke

6. Dancing On The Ceiling

(Evergreen, 1930)

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Lorenz Hart

7. Remind Me

(One Night in the Tropics, 1940)

Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

8. Like A Lover

(Look Around, 1967)

Music by Dori Caymmi, Lyrics by Alan & Marilyn Bergman

9. Spring Will Be A Little Late This Year

(Christmas Holiday, 1943)

Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser

10. Lost In His Arms

(1946)

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin

11. All In Fun

(Very Warm for May, 1939)

Music by Jerome Kern, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

12. Listen Here

(1979)

Music & Lyrics by David Frishberg

13. Both Sides Now

(Clouds, 1966)

Music & Lyrics by Joni Mitchell

Bonus Track:

14. After You, Who?

(Gay Divorce, 1932)

Music & Lyrics by Cole Porter

Upcoming Shows

2/13- New York, NY - Birdland Jazz Club (2 shows)

2/14 - New York, NY - Birdland Jazz Club (2 shows)

2/15 - New York, NY - Birdland Jazz Club (2 shows)

3/22 - Mamaroneck, NY - Emelin Theatre

3/28 - Las Vegas - The Smith Center

About Melissa Errico

Melissa Errico is a Tony-nominated actress for her mentor Michel Legrand’s “Amour” on Broadway - and star of such Broadway musicals as “My Fair Lady”, “High Society”, “White Christmas”, “Les Misérables” & more. She recently re-touring her new album, the acclaimed “Sondheim in the City” —culminating in her London solo concert hall debut at Cadogan Hall on July 12, 2025.

This past spring, Errico debuted The Story of a Rose: A Musical Reverie on The Great War at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, VA. Produced by The Doughboy Foundation in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, the one-woman concert blended song, narration, and period detail to illuminate World War I through the lens of her great-aunt Rose, a Ziegfeld Follies performer.

She appeared as Mrs. Patrick Campbell in the play “Dear Liar” at the Irish Rep; premiered the role of Eleanor of Aquitaine last fall in an unforgettable concert at the Metropolitan Museum’s Cloisters, singing a new David Shire/ Adam Gopnik musical penned for her, and starred as Zelda Fitzgerald opposite Alec Baldwin this summer in “The Fitzgeralds” at Guild Hall.

Photo Credit: Matthew Edington