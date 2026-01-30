Photos: Sir Ian McKellen Gives Free Performance for 600 Students At Chicago Shakespeare Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Shakespeare Theater welcomed more than 600 students, educators, and young people from across the Chicago area on January 29 for a free student performance of One Knight Only! Sir Ian McKellen Onstage with Gandalf, Shakespeare, and YOU! Check out photos of his visit.

The event took place in The Yard and featured the legendary actor reflecting on his six-decade career while revisiting selections from Shakespeare and other signature roles.

During the performance, Ian McKellen engaged directly with the audience, answering questions and, at various moments, inviting students to join him onstage. The evening brought together students and teachers from 22 Chicago-area high schools and three universities, along with participants from A.B.L.E. (Artists Breaking Limits and Expectations), Steppenwolf Theatre’s Young Adult Council, and Goodman Theatre’s Youth Art Council.

The student performance coincided with two daytime performances of Short Shakespeare! Hamlet in the Courtyard Theater. In total, nearly 1,700 students attended live performances at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in a single day.

The free event was gifted to the theater by McKellen in recognition of Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s work with young audiences. CST annually serves more students and teachers than any other theater in Chicago, providing more than 20,000 students with deeply subsidized tickets and free educational programming. According to the theater, 83 percent of student participants report that they are experiencing Shakespeare for the first time through CST programs.

“I am immensely grateful to Ian for giving Chicago students such a unique opportunity to spend an evening in his company, which expresses his and our deep commitment to Shakespeare and to future audiences,” said CST Artistic Director Edward Hall. “He shares our belief that it is every young person's right to have access to Shakespeare and to the shared experience of theater.”

The student performance marked McKellen’s first return to Chicago in 40 years. A ticketed benefit performance of One Knight Only! will follow, with all proceeds supporting Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s ongoing mission and education programs.

Photo Credit: Justin Barbin



Ian McKellan at Chicago Shakespeare

