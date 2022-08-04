Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, Aug. 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE on FOX - Wednesday, August 10, 2022 The final two competitors go toe-to-toe to impress the judges and voting audience one last time before THE WINNER IS crowned. The two finalists must dance five performances each, before the audience decides who outperformed the other and wins the title and $100,000 in the all-new "The Season 17 Finale" episode of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, Aug. 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

The 17th season of the hit dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE features highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this season will introduce a new dynamic judging panel - welcoming home Stephen "tWitch" Boss, alongside author and producer Leah Remini and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa.

Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design.

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is FROM 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also serves as showrunner.

Watch a performance FROM the show here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: THE FATAL FLAW: A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20 on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FATAL FLAW: A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! “The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20,” uses miniature dollhouses of crime scenes to take viewers through chilling homicides and the tiny clues at the crime scenes that helped investigators identify the killers. Watch a preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge on “Generation Gap.” Watch a video from the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! Host Elizabeth Banks returns to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS. The STAKES have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Watch a video from the show now!
Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! It’s a battle in the NEXT game of the night when the casts FROM Peacock’s “Bel Air” and “Saved by the Bell” must fight to see who will reign supreme.
Scoop: Coming Up on CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, July 25, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on CLAIM TO FAME, airing on ABC on Monday, July 25, 2022! Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage. Watch a video fro the series now!