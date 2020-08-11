Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Thursday, August 20, 2020
The episode airs from 9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT.
"Joshua Malina, Cedric the Entertainer, DL Hughley, George Lopez" - Joshua Malina, Cedric the Entertainer, DL Hughley and George Lopez make up the celebrity panel on "To Tell the Truth," airing THURSDAY, AUG. 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, from formerly conjoined twins to the "King of Mitzvahs" and a planking world record holder. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/16/19)
"To Tell the Truth" is a funny reimagination of the beloved game show that first aired in 1956 and is hosted by the star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish," Anthony Anderson. This version takes the excitement to another level, featuring captivating characters from Pop culture. Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, is also part of the banter as a sassy, straight-talking commentator.
In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
"To Tell the Truth" is produced by Fremantle. Alycia Rossiter, Jennifer Mullin, Jeff Gaspin, George Moll and Anthony Anderson are executive producers.
