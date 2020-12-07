Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC - Saturday, December 26, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.
TV host Jeannie Mai, comedian and actor Craig Robinson, comedian and actor Bobby Moynihan, and actress Meagan Good make up the celebrity panel.
Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
Hosted by "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson, "To Tell the Truth," the funny reimagination of the beloved game show featuring prominent pop-culture icons and unique commentary and banter from Anderson's mother, Mama Doris, will bring the excitement to another level. In each round, the panel is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn TO TELL THE TRUTH while THE OTHER TWO use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel of celebrities has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.
ABC's "To Tell the Truth" won its Thursday 10 p.m. time slot this summer in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DISNEY PREP & LANDING 2: NAUGHTY VS. NICE on ABC - Thursday, December 24, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of DISNEY PREP & LANDING on ABC - Thursday, December 24, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT on ABC - Wednesday, December 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS on ABC - Monday, December 21, 2020