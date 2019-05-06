Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, May 25, 2019
"Carrots" - When a patient suffering from anorexia can't gain the necessary weight needed to survive heart surgery, Claire suggests they perform an experimental surgery which Melendez strongly opposes. Shaun worries Glassman's refusal to walk the hospital floor will keep him from being discharged and tries to persuade him to ambulate. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea change the terms of their current relationship on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, MAY 25 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/29/18)
The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara as Lea.
Guest starring is Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Marina Blaize, Sheila Kelley as Debbie Wexler, Reiko Aylesworth as Sam DeLeon, Jesse Downs as Graham DeLeon.
The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.
"Carrots" was written by Liz Friedman and directed by Sharat Raju.
"The Good Doctor" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14 parental guideline.
