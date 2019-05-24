Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, June 13, 2019

May. 24, 2019  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Thursday, June 13, 2019"The Inspiration Deprivation" - The concept of what it would mean for women everywhere if Amy were to win a Nobel Prize causes Amy to have a meltdown. Also, Koothrappali and Wolowitz try to relive the good old days after Wolowitz buys a scooter that looks like THE ONE he had years ago, on a rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, June 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Oscar-winning actress Regina King returns as Janine. (Originally broadcast 4/18/19.)


Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists - geniuses in the laboratory but socially challenged everywhere else. Enter beautiful, street-smart neighbor Penny, who aims to teach them a thing or two about life. Despite their on-again, off-again relationship in the past, Leonard and Penny have finally gotten married.

Even Sheldon has found a female companion, entering into a "relationship agreement" with neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler, and he recently took their relationship to the next level by marrying her after a long courtship.

In their free time, Leonard and Sheldon enjoy fantasy role-playing games with their ever-expanding universe of friends, including fellow scientists Koothrappali, Wolowitz and Wolowitz's adorable microbiologist wife, Bernadette, who is adjusting to life with their two children.


