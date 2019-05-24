Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of S.W.A.T. on CBS - Wednesday, June 12, 2019

"Day Off" - When the SWAT team is called in to work on their day off to end a hostage situation, they discover one of the captives is a wanted felon. Also, when Hondo saves his sister, Brianna (Gabrielle Dennis), after she's been roofied at a nightclub, he uses his day off to hunt a serial rapist, on a rebroadcast of S.W.A.T., Wednesday, June 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/29/18.)

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge THE DIVIDE between his two worlds. Hondo's elite unit includes David "Deacon" Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer who always puts the team first, despite feeling overlooked for the lead job; Christina "Chris" Alonso, a skilled officer and the team's canine trainer; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, a cocky and promising new team member who is fired when his troubled family life leads him to compromise his role within the unit. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Overseeing Hondo's team is Hicks' direct report, Jessica Cortez, the ambitious captain of L.A. Metro whose professional aspirations force her to end an off-the-books relationship with Hondo.





Hondo's team enjoys an intense rivalry with another L.A.-based unit led by Mumford, an aggressive leader who likes to do things his way. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men and women bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.