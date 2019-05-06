Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
"1009" - First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who introduce their innovative storm shelter/safe house design that can provide people safety in the comfort of their own home. An entrepreneur from White Plains, New York, presents her fresh baby food that trains babies to acquire a more sophisticated palette. Entrepreneurs from Port Orange, Florida, pitch their multi-use sandwich container product that keeps your sandwich safe, never soggy. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from New York, New York, and Venice, California, who pitch their space age solution for stinky feet, on "Shark Tank," SUNDAY, MAY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/27/19)
In a SHARK TANK update, Jenni-Lynn Williams from Nokomis, Florida, the founder of Snarky Teas, a line of bold and sarcastically named teas, and Jennifer Paschall and Gita Vasseghi from Los Angeles, California, founders of No Mo-Stache, a portable hair removal kit designed for women, give their investor Bethenny Frankel an update on their business.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Guest Shark Charles Barkley.
"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS 5/6-5/17
Scoop: NBC's SATAMTIME SCHEDULE, 5/6-5/26
Scoop: NBC'S PRIMETIME SCHEDULE, 5/6-5/26
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE $100,000 PYRAMID on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, May 26, 2019
In a SHARK TANK update, Jenni-Lynn Williams from Nokomis, Florida, the founder of Snarky Teas, a line of bold and sarcastically named teas, and Jennifer Paschall and Gita Vasseghi from Los Angeles, California, founders of No Mo-Stache, a portable hair removal kit designed for women, give their investor Bethenny Frankel an update on their business.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Guest Shark Charles Barkley.
"Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.