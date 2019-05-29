Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, June 8, 2019
"1016" - First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Raleigh, North Carolina, who introduce their bake-at-home, all-natural treats. Entrepreneurs from Chicago, Illinois, pitch their clean beauty product made specifically for women with curly hair; while entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas, present their unique twist on yoga with the help from a surprising source. Last into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Woodstock, Georgia, who pitches her waterproof product that allows you to shower in public with privacy on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JUNE 8 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/3/19) The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Guest Shark Alli Webb. "Shark Tank" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG parental guideline.
