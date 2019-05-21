Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, June 5, 2019
"Never Say Die" - Jason and Bravo Team travel to Saudi Arabia, where extremists take hold of an underground water source and threaten to release anthrax into the water supply. Also, Ray contemplates joining another team, on a rebroadcast of SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, June 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/10/18.)
SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior's existence.
His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team's success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge logistics officer and unofficial den mother responsible for outfitting the team with the necessary gear for each mission.
Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment's notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL TEAM displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.
