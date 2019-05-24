Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MOM on CBS - Thursday, June 6, 2019

"Big Sauce and Coconut Water" - Christy is certain that Bonnie is in over her head when she invites a freshly paroled Tammy (Kristen Johnston) to stay with them, on a rebroadcast of MOM, Thursday, June 6 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/18/18.)

Anna Faris and Emmy and Academy Award winner Allison Janney star in this funny and often heart-wrenching comedy from executive producer Chuck Lorre (THE BIG BANG THEORY, "Two and a Half Men," "Mike & Molly," YOUNG SHELDON).

After years of questionable choices, Christy is now sober and trying to get her life on track, although she's tested daily by her mother, Bonnie. Together, mother and daughter work to overcome their mistakes and build a better future for their family. Christy has gone back to school and is pursuing her dream of becoming a lawyer, while Bonnie attempts to have a healthy romantic relationship with her fiancé, Adam.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Through it all, Christy and Bonnie rely on their support system from AA, including the wise Marjorie, the wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill and the overly emotional Wendy. Collectively, they help each other stay sober in the face of whatever life throws at them.