Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MODERN FAMILY on ABC - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

"Putting Down Roots" - Dede's husband, Jerry (Ed Begley Jr.), comes to town to bequeath her possessions to the family. Mitch and Claire receive a little more of Dede than they really know what to do with, and Jay and Gloria feel sorry for Jerry and invite him to stay with them while he is in town, on "Modern Family," TUESDAY, JULY 9 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/5/18)

"Modern Family" stars Ed O'Neill as Jay Pritchett, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett, Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett.

Guest starring is Ed Begley Jr. as Jerry.





"Putting Down Roots" was written by Jon Pollack and Danny Zuker, and directed by James Bagdonas.