Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Monday, May 27, 2019

"Wife-Proof" - Adam attempts to make the office feel more inviting since Andi will be joining him at work every day. Also, Lowell has been hiding a life-changing secret, on a rebroadcast of the third season premiere of MAN WITH A PLAN, Monday, May 27 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/4/19.)

MAN WITH A PLAN stars Golden Globe winner Matt LeBlanc in a comedy about an old-school guy confronting the modern challenges of parenting, marriage, and family.

After hitting a rough patch with his construction business, Adam's self-assured wife, Andi, has proposed they start a house-flipping business together along with his clueless brother, Don, and unlikely friend, Lowell. In the midst of all this, Adam also has to juggle his three children and deal with his bossy sister-in-law, Marcy, and his opinionated father, Joe, who enjoys giving him terrible advice about how to run his life.





With Andi's encouragement, Adam takes charge of his brood, lays down the law, and discovers he's going to "nail" this job.