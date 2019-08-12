Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
"The Greatest Show on Turf" - On this week's "Holey Moley," an intense matchup pits a stay-at-home mom against a former pro-golfer, while a self-proclaimed math nerd hopes his geometry background will impress Stephen Curry on "Caddysmack." Across the course, Mick Cullen, mini-golf "rockstar" and world record holder for most holes of mini-golf played in 24 hours, tries his hand on "Surf or Turf"; and the night's oldest competitor proves that age is but a number. In a nail-biting finish, a tie on Mt. HOLEY MOLEY forces contestants to put it all on the line in a putt-off for the winnings. "Holey Moley" airs THURSDAY, AUG. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/18/19)
Every week, "Holey Moley," ABC's fan-favorite mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of every episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.
Contestants featured in this episode include the following:
Chad Bennett - Slinger, WI
Alison Bock - Duluth, GA
Margot Chappell - Falls Church, VA
Mick Cullen - Lindenhurst, IL
Clint Foster - Fort Worth, TX
Charlie Harris - Corning, IA
Jessie Keller - Goodyear, AZ
Michael Koch - San Francisco, CA
Reiley McClendon - Baton Rouge, LA
Cody Medler - St. Louis, MO
Catarina Rocha - Providence, RI
Maiya Tanaka - San Diego, CA
"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.
