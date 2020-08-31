Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Wednesday, September 8, 2020
The show will air at 8 p.m.
Episode 1715 "Final Three"
Airdate: 9/8
Chef Ramsay informs the remaining three All-Stars that all of them will compete in the finale. As a reward, Ramsay invites the contestants to a pampered retreat at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. However, what the contestants think is a relaxing vacation is soon turned upside-down when Ramsay reveals this will be their last challenge before the finale. The three finalists must cook and perfect their menus and only two will advance in the "Final Three" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Tuesday, Sept. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1715) (TV-14 D, L)
Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 16 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the dice and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.
Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.
HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.
