Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, May 24, 2019
"A'ohe kio pohaku nalo i ke alo pali" - Jerry accompanies Junior as he escorts a fallen soldier home to Oahu. Also, McGarrett and Danny discover a dead body when they delve into the illegal and highly profitable BLACK MARKET for sand, on a rebroadcast of HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, May 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 10/19/18.)
("A'ohe kio pohaku nalo i ke alo pali" is Hawaiian for "On the Slope of the Cliff, Not One Jutting Rock Is Hidden from Sight")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate and Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job. Helping them is Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE 100 on THE CW - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE FLASH on THE CW - Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Monday, May 20, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of CHARMED on THE CW - Sunday, May 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SUPERGIRL on THE CW - Sunday, May 19, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of YOUNG SHELDON on CBS - Thursday, May 16, 2019
("A'ohe kio pohaku nalo i ke alo pali" is Hawaiian for "On the Slope of the Cliff, Not One Jutting Rock Is Hidden from Sight")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Jerry Ortega, the islands' local conspiracy theorist; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate and Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job. Helping them is Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family; Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash FIVE-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.