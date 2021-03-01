Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Saturday, March 13, 2021

The series is hosted by Wayne Brady.

Mar. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Saturday, March 13, 2021Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen.

Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, the series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers.

With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist?

Get ready to put on your guessing hats in an encore of the "Episode 1: Floating on Air, Fire and Broken Bones" series premiere episode of GAME OF TALENTS airing Saturday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTA-109) (TV-PG D)

