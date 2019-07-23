Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, August 13, 2019
"Exposed" - After an investigative journalist is murdered, the team uncovers information linking the suspect to past cases. The victim's death also strikes a chord with Maggie, leaving her desperate for answers in regard to a traumatic event in her personal life, on a rebroadcast of FBI, Tuesday, August 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 2/19/19.)
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. T
his elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.
The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone.
These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. T
his elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.
The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone.
These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.