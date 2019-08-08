Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"CONFESSION" 08/21/2019 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Antonio (Jon Seda) struggles with his guilty conscience as he tries to take down a major drug dealer. In order to protect his team, Voight (Jason Beghe) takes a big shot at Kelton (guest star John C. McGinley). TV-14 LV
"Chicago P.D." is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.
Det. Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his intelligence team have always considered rules to be guidelines more than actual laws. Their goal has always been to protect their great city and they have used unique ways to help bring criminals to justice. Now it's a NEW DAY and age in Chicago. Police are under siege and under a microscope - everyone from the federal government to politicians and citizens in their own city are watching. The intelligence team will feel the pressure, and their form of justice will be questioned and challenged.
Today, Chicago is a unique place to be part of the police department. Political and social agendas play key roles in how police function. Racial tensions, agendas of individual politicians, new federal regulations and other issues will be addressed this season. With police reform in full swing, the team is going to be forced to find new ways to achieve their ultimate goal: Justice.
The cast includes Jason Beghe ("Chicago" franchise, "Californication"), Jon Seda ("Chicago" franchise, "Treme"), Jesse Lee Soffer ("Chicago" franchise, "Mob Doctor"), Patrick John Flueger ("The 4400," "Scoundrels"), Marina Squerciati ("Chicago" franchise, "Marshall," "Gossip Girl"), LaRoyce Hawkins ("Chicago" franchise), Amy Morton ("Chicago" franchise, "Boss," "Blue Bloods"), and Tracy Spiridakos ("MacGyver," "Bates Motel," "Revolution"). Anne Heche ("The Brave," "Hung") is a recurring guest star.
"Chicago P.D." is executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf ("Chicago" franchise, "Law & Order" branded series), Rick Eid ("Law & Order: SVU," "Hostages"), Peter Jankowski ("Law & Order" branded series, "Chicago" franchise shows), Derek Haas ("Chicago Fire," "3:10 to Yuma"), Arthur Forney ("Law& Order: SVU," "Chicago" franchise shows) and Eriq La Salle ("ER," "Under The Dome").
"Chicago P.D." is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT on NBC - Thursday, August 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE WALL on NBC - Thursday, August 22, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CHICAGO PD on NBC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SONGLAND on NBC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"Chicago P.D." is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.
Det. Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his intelligence team have always considered rules to be guidelines more than actual laws. Their goal has always been to protect their great city and they have used unique ways to help bring criminals to justice. Now it's a NEW DAY and age in Chicago. Police are under siege and under a microscope - everyone from the federal government to politicians and citizens in their own city are watching. The intelligence team will feel the pressure, and their form of justice will be questioned and challenged.
Today, Chicago is a unique place to be part of the police department. Political and social agendas play key roles in how police function. Racial tensions, agendas of individual politicians, new federal regulations and other issues will be addressed this season. With police reform in full swing, the team is going to be forced to find new ways to achieve their ultimate goal: Justice.
The cast includes Jason Beghe ("Chicago" franchise, "Californication"), Jon Seda ("Chicago" franchise, "Treme"), Jesse Lee Soffer ("Chicago" franchise, "Mob Doctor"), Patrick John Flueger ("The 4400," "Scoundrels"), Marina Squerciati ("Chicago" franchise, "Marshall," "Gossip Girl"), LaRoyce Hawkins ("Chicago" franchise), Amy Morton ("Chicago" franchise, "Boss," "Blue Bloods"), and Tracy Spiridakos ("MacGyver," "Bates Motel," "Revolution"). Anne Heche ("The Brave," "Hung") is a recurring guest star.
"Chicago P.D." is executive produced by multiple Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf ("Chicago" franchise, "Law & Order" branded series), Rick Eid ("Law & Order: SVU," "Hostages"), Peter Jankowski ("Law & Order" branded series, "Chicago" franchise shows), Derek Haas ("Chicago Fire," "3:10 to Yuma"), Arthur Forney ("Law& Order: SVU," "Chicago" franchise shows) and Eriq La Salle ("ER," "Under The Dome").
"Chicago P.D." is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.