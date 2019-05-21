Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BURDEN OF TRUTH on THE CW - Monday, June 3, 2019

KRISTIN KREUK RETURNS AS FORMIDABLE ATTORNEY JOANNA CHANG IN THE SEASON PREMIERE OF "BURDEN OF TRUTH" - Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) is working at a new law firm a year after her successful lawsuit against the steel mill in Millwood. Looking to start over, Joanna took up her mother's surname and settled in a new city hoping for a quieter life. However, when her boss assigns her to a case for a brilliant, young, internet hacktivist, Joanna is dragged into a dark world of secrets that will turn her life upside down. Meanwhile, with the steel mill closed, the residents of Millwood are struggling to make ends meet and Billy (Peter Mooney) is doing all he can to stop the town's downward spiral. Luna (Star Slade) and Molly (Sarah Thompson) adjust to living together. The episode was directed by Grant Harvey and written by Brad Simpson (#201). The CW original airdate 6/2/2019.

"Burden of Truth" is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

Attorney Joanna Hanley (Kristin Kreuk) leaves her picture-perfect legal career as a partner in a corporate law firm to solve the case of a mysterious illness affecting the female high school students of her hometown Millwood in Manitoba - a prairie town with an industrial past and an uncertain future. She joins her former high school nemesis, local attorney Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney), to find the source of the illness and win justice for the girls. Billy and Joanna will have to put aside their resentments and opposing legal styles to find the answers they seek. Joanna also realizes there's not just a legal investigation waiting for her in Millwood, but a personal one. She starts investigating herself just as she would a case, beginning with her darkest family secret: the reason her family was forced to suddenly leave town.

"Burden of Truth" explores human relationships in the context of a legal mystery, highlighting the stress and impact on the investigators fighting a case that might come to nothing, and the danger of a growing illness that they may never be able to identify or cure.





