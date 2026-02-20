THE MAGIC FLUTE Will be Performed by the Israeli Opera in March

🎭 NEW! Israel Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Israel & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Israeli Opera will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” in Tel Aviv from March 15 through March 26, 2026. The staged production will be performed at the Israeli Opera House in Tel Aviv-Yafo, with multiple evening performances scheduled throughout the run.

“The Magic Flute” is a fantasy opera featuring the story of Prince Tamino and the bird-catcher Papageno as they attempt to rescue Princess Pamina. The production will be conducted by Alexander Joel and performed with an international cast that includes Aaron Blake and George Vîrban alternating in the role of Tamino, and Oded Reich and Noam Heinz as Papageno. The opera will be presented in German with Hebrew and English, allowing accessibility for diverse audiences.

Papageno the bird hunter sets out in search of Princess Pamina to Sarastro's kingdom. Along the way, he meets the Queen of the Night and her three mysterious assistants, and even finds love. Mozart's beloved opera in a colorful and entertaining version and a special arrangement for children in Hebrew - translated by Ehud Manor.

Tickets for the performances are available through the Israeli Opera’s official box office and online ticketing platforms, with individual performance dates including March 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 26, 2026. The venue is located at 19 Shaul Hamelech Blvd. in Tel Aviv, and tickets can be purchased individually or as part of the opera company’s 2025-26 season subscription packages.