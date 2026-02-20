The International Conference on Music, Drama, Visual & Performing Arts 2026 Set For Bali

🎭 NEW! Indonesia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indonesia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The International Conference on Music, Drama, Visual & Performing Arts 2026 (ICMDVPA 2026) will take place March 19-20, 2026, in Bali, Indonesia. The two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Western Indonesian Time and will feature presentations, discussions and performances centered on the performing arts.

International Conference on Music, Drama, Visual & Performing Arts 2026 aims to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Music, Drama, Visual & Performing Arts. It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, practitioners, and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Music, Drama, Visual & Performing Arts.

International Conference on Music, Drama, Visual & Performing Arts 2026 provides a leading forum for the presentation of new advances and research results in the fields of Music, Drama, Visual & Performing Arts. The conference will bring together leading researchers, businessmen, and scientists in the domain of interest from around the world.