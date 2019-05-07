Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, May 27, 2019
"Excessive Force" - Bull and the TAC team are at the center of a federal civil suit dividing the city when they consult for the NYPD on the defense of a police officer accused of excessive force in the shooting of an unarmed man. As they aim to select jurors who will focus on the shooting's circumstances, the social politics surrounding the case create tension within their own ranks, on a rebroadcast of BULL, Monday, May 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originaly broadcast 10/8/18.)
BULL stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Brilliant, brash and charming, Dr. Bull is the ultimate puppet master as he combines psychology, human intuition and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses and the accused tick.
Bull employs an enviable team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail. This includes his quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón, a lawyer who acts as defense attorney in the company's mock trials; Marissa Morgan, a neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security who monitors shifting jury reactions in real-time for Bull; former NYPD detective Danny James, the firm's tough but relatable investigator; Taylor Rentzel, a working mother and former colleague of Marissa's who is an expert in coding and computer hacking; and Chunk Palmer, a stylist and former all-American lineman who helps clients prepare their look and testimony for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull's combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.'s and a top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients' favor.
