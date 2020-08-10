Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, August 16, 2020

The episode airs from 9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT.

Tina competes against Gene and Louise to write a new school song for Wagstaff, but finds herself creatively stalled. Meanwhile, Bob and Linda battle blinding glare from Jimmy Pesto's new shiny steel awning across the street in the "Wag the Song" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Aug. 16 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-914) (TV-PG L)

BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers.

In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year.

Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more.

