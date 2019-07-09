Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, July 23, 2019
"Each One, Teach One" - Dre feels like he has made a difference with the diversity at Stevens & Lido as the head of the Urban Division, but when Junior tells him that Josh is his mentor, Dre flips out. Meanwhile, Jack and Diane show their friends a video of Bow dancing and now she's become the hot mom on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JULY 23 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/2/19)
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.
Guest starring is Wanda Sykes as Daphne Lido and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
"Each One, Teach One" was written by Melanie Boysaw and directed by Gail Lerner.
Produced by ABC Studios, the series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
