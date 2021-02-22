Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE on ABC - Sunday, March 14, 2021

Gym owner Joseph Herrera and nurse Kyle Shaules jump in the hot seat.

Feb. 22, 2021  
Gym owner Joseph Herrera and nurse Kyle Shaules jump in the hot seat for the million-dollar prize. (TV-PG, L)

"Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" returns to primetime for a second season on ABC. Hosted by late-night's Jimmy Kimmel, this season will feature both celebrity contestants playing for the charity of their choice and FRONTLINE heroes trying their hand at a $1 million prize.

In addition to lifelines "Ask the Host," "50/50" and "Phone a Friend," contestants playing on "Millionaire" can invite an expert guest to help them answer questions. It could be a relative, a beloved teacher or a famed trivia expert - anyone they want - to help them win as much money as they can.

